Depth of Helheim update for 7 November 2023

Patch Note 0.1.5 : XP Bar

Changes to the XP Bar :

  • Smaller.
  • Left text is your current xp, middle text is current level and percentage to the next level, and right text is the required exp for the next level.
  • Added outlines.

