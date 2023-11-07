Finally, Hellcard got its green check mark and is 100% Steam Deck Verified. It's been a long road - we reworked controls and GUI (including a custom card template with a much larger text area) to ensure the game is readable on small screens. Valve was very thorough with its tests which is awesome. They do care about the Steam Deck experience and helped us pinpoint many potential issues. So for those of you who own Steam Decks - you are in good hands.

There are a couple of other small fixes in this update as well:

Version 0.6.231107 - 7 Nov 2023

Hellcard is now officially Steam Deck Verified !

! Fixed a crash when opening card piles in multiplayer during the dungeon unfolding effect

Fixed mage's Halloween outfit mouse hover bug

Fixed Forgery Kit sometimes not giving a mark

Fixed the wrong order of actions in the Grimoire card

Halloween outfits stopped unlocking after the Scream Fest ended. We changed that and they should continue being awarded when the game is launched.

We had reports of Bitdefender quarantining the game - this is a false positive as far as we can tell. The game is built on a separate isolated build machine we rescanned it multiple times with various AV software. Fun fact, the only one to find something was Bitdefender but even that was on our 3rd scan of the same executable. Which leads us to believe it's a false positive. This happens with custom C++ engines where optimized code can trigger heuristic search. The issue may go away with this update since the executable will change. We reported this to Bitdefender anyway.

As Always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty