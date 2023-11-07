 Skip to content

Zombie Cure Lab update for 7 November 2023

Hotfix 0.20.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12640074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.20.4
This is our third hotfix since the Major Update 4 to improve stability.

  • Fixed two more important all worker doing nothing anymore bug (Should happen way less now)
  • Autosaves fixed, did not show up in loading screen anymore.
  • Hiding Locker moved to science category to not add a layouting category the build menu (Was confusing as we have a layouting menu and a building menu)

Known Problems: Savegames in bug reports won't be attached even though you checked the box.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1620291 Depot 1620291
  Loading history…
Open link