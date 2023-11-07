Hotfix 0.20.4

Patch Notes 0.20.4
This is our third hotfix since the Major Update 4 to improve stability.
- Fixed two more important all worker doing nothing anymore bug (Should happen way less now)
- Autosaves fixed, did not show up in loading screen anymore.
- Hiding Locker moved to science category to not add a layouting category the build menu (Was confusing as we have a layouting menu and a building menu)
Known Problems: Savegames in bug reports won't be attached even though you checked the box.
Changed files in this update