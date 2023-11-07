Hotfix 0.20.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12640074 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes 0.20.4

This is our third hotfix since the Major Update 4 to improve stability.

Fixed two more important all worker doing nothing anymore bug (Should happen way less now)

Autosaves fixed, did not show up in loading screen anymore.

Hiding Locker moved to science category to not add a layouting category the build menu (Was confusing as we have a layouting menu and a building menu)

Known Problems: Savegames in bug reports won't be attached even though you checked the box.