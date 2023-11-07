Battle Pass Special: Distant Futures

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Commanders!

We are welcoming you to join Distant Futures, a new special Chapter of Battle Pass. Embark on an 11-day journey divided into 40 Stages, featuring crew members with personal voiceovers, customization elements, and the new future tech-inspired Mittlerer Kpz. Pr. 68 (P) coated in a unique 3D style.

Meet the Squad

The path to glory is full of dangers. But it can also reward the bravest of the brave for their courage.

Get the Ultimate Desert Rider

Base rewards:

Improved rewards:

The adventure continues in early 2024 for more treasures. Keep an eye on the game portal for updates and explore in-game Store packages to complete your Distant Futures collection.

