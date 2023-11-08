Another event in honor of Halloween!

The adepts of the Necromancer Guild were not satisfied with the souls you brought them, so they gathered all their forces and summoned a huge number of monsters!

During the invasion, on the following time slots: 00:00, 06:00, 12:00 and 18:00 Moscow time, will appear event monsters and bosses. Each invasion lasts for 1 hour.

Remember that you can kill monsters indefinitely, but the boss can be defeated only once. Again to fight him you can only in a new time interval.

Every day you have the opportunity to join one of the two available teams and compete for the main prize. The team with the most points will be rewarded. Gifts to the winners are awarded the next day.

For winning you can receive:

🎃 Necromancer's Energy Crystal

🎃 Necromancer's Power Crystal

🎃 Necromancer's Dexterity Crystal.

🎃 Necromancer's skill crystal.

🎃 Necromancer's Intelligence Crystal

🎃 Necromancer's wisdom crystal.

🎃 Blessing of the Maiden gr.2 (1 hour)

🎃 Blessing of the Maiden (1 hour)

🎃 Fairy Goddess Bottle.

🎃 Book of Resurrection of Creatures.

🎃 Empty potion vial level 2.

For defeating the boss you can get:

🎃 Necromancer Crystals

🎃 Awakening Stones 1-7

🎃 Lusiad's Growth Potion

🎃Soul Stones

🎃Decorative permanent pet.

*May drop any of the following pets:

🎃Imp

🎃Teer of Death

🎃Demon Girl

🎃Cerber

🎃Tarantula

🎃Lilith

🎃 Scourge of the Eye

🎃Hobgoblin

🎃Skeleton

🎃 Zombie High Priest.

🎃 Zombie priest

🎃 Zombie temple knight.

🎃 Zombie Sailor

Players with level 1 to 150 earn 1 point for destroying a monster, while players with level above 151+ earn 10 points. You earn 100 points for defeating bosses with levels between 1 and 150, and 1000 points for defeating bosses above level 151+.

Note that when you destroy monsters or bosses with a level lower than yours, no points are awarded for your team. For example, if your level is 155 and you destroy a monster with a level between 101 and 150, you will receive no points for your team.

For players levels 1-50, the monsters that you can compete with are located in the Graveyard of Sorrow:



For players of levels 51-100, you can find monsters in the Palmyr Plateau area:



Players of levels 101-150 will have to fight monsters west of the Moon Sea Village:



And everyone else who has already crossed the 151+ level line needs to head to Crystal Valley or Misty Island:





The event will run through Nov. 20.