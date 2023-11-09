Patch Notes 1.0.142

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an occasional issue where in-game narrative text interaction displays as voice interaction.

Fixed an issue where the Memory Fragment in "BIRONTECH LABYRINTH STAGE 2" cannot be picked up.

Fixed the incorrect Guntech weapon image in the Rift Challenge event.

“Rift Challenge” Event Changes:

The purchase limit for Red Mod Cartridges will be changed from 1 per week to 5 per week.

The purchase limit for the Limited Automat Coin will be changed from 1 per week to 5 per week.

The above changes have already been implemented through a server update on November 3rd.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

