Patch Notes 1.0.142

Attention Runners,
Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an occasional issue where in-game narrative text interaction displays as voice interaction.
- Fixed an issue where the Memory Fragment in "BIRONTECH LABYRINTH STAGE 2" cannot be picked up.
- Fixed the incorrect Guntech weapon image in the Rift Challenge event.
“Rift Challenge” Event Changes:
- The purchase limit for Red Mod Cartridges will be changed from 1 per week to 5 per week.
- The purchase limit for the Limited Automat Coin will be changed from 1 per week to 5 per week.
- The above changes have already been implemented through a server update on November 3rd.
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
Changed files in this update