SYNCED update for 9 November 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.142

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an occasional issue where in-game narrative text interaction displays as voice interaction.
  • Fixed an issue where the Memory Fragment in "BIRONTECH LABYRINTH STAGE 2" cannot be picked up.
  • Fixed the incorrect Guntech weapon image in the Rift Challenge event.

“Rift Challenge” Event Changes:

  • The purchase limit for Red Mod Cartridges will be changed from 1 per week to 5 per week.
  • The purchase limit for the Limited Automat Coin will be changed from 1 per week to 5 per week.
  • The above changes have already been implemented through a server update on November 3rd.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

