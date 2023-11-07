 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

深空孤影 update for 7 November 2023

深空孤影1.10正式更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12639921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新了卡牌游戏节奏缓慢的问题，增加新手教程合适的空气墙，降低无法触发动画的问题。优化了部分剧情
（Updated the slow pace of the card game, added a suitable air wall for the tutorial, and reduced the problem of not triggering animations. Optimized part of the plot）

Changed files in this update

Depot 2593651 Depot 2593651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link