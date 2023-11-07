更新了卡牌游戏节奏缓慢的问题，增加新手教程合适的空气墙，降低无法触发动画的问题。优化了部分剧情
（Updated the slow pace of the card game, added a suitable air wall for the tutorial, and reduced the problem of not triggering animations. Optimized part of the plot）
深空孤影 update for 7 November 2023
深空孤影1.10正式更新
