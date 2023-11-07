-New vehicle: Type 5 Chi-Ri medium tank!
-Ready racks: When having ready racks, reloading will be significantly faster. The ready racks will start replenishing after reloading is completed.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 7 November 2023
0.4.7
