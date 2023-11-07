early access v1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 12639864 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Big patch today! If you're enjoying the game please consider leaving a review! It really helps a lot!

Highlights

A new Game Mode selection screen has been added!

You can access it through this button:

Brawl, a new Game Mode, has been added to the game! Build your team and start directly in Sector 3!

Balance changes

General

Crystal gain

Crystals gained at the end of each combat: 80 >>> 60

Bonus crystals for picking a card that isn't in your deck at the end of each combat: None >>> 20

at the end of each combat: None >>> Bonus crystals for picking a card that isn't in your deck during random events: None >>> 40

during random events: None >>> Bonus crystals for picking a card that is in your deck during random events: None >>> 10

Astral Dust gain

Minimum Astral Dust gained when the run ends: 0 >>> 10

Extra Astral Dust gained when winning the run: 40 >>> 50

Class Level exp gain

Class Level exp gained for each combat won: 15 >>> 12

Forge

The cost of removing cards in the Forge now doubles whenever you remove a card.

Shop

Cards that are already in your deck now cost double.

Classes

Arbalest Luck: 10 >>> 20 Attack: 65 >>> 90 Defense: 30 >>> 40

Arcane Mage Intellect: 80 >>> 100

Archer Attack: 40 >>> 45 Defense: 20 >>> 25

Assassin Attack: 40 >>> 50

Brawler Attack: 60 >>> 70

Radiant Mage Movement Range: 4 >>> 5

Thief Attack: 45 >>> 55

Tank Attack: 40 >>> 50



Trinkets

Cobalt Sword Intellect scaling during strikes: 10% >>> 20%



Cards