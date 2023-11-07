 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 7 November 2023

early access v1.15

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 7 November 2023

early access v1.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big patch today! If you're enjoying the game please consider leaving a review! It really helps a lot!

Highlights

  • A new Game Mode selection screen has been added!

You can access it through this button:

  • Brawl, a new Game Mode, has been added to the game! Build your team and start directly in Sector 3!

Balance changes

General

Crystal gain

  • Crystals gained at the end of each combat: 80 >>> 60
  • Bonus crystals for picking a card that isn't in your deck at the end of each combat: None >>> 20
  • Bonus crystals for picking a card that isn't in your deck during random events: None >>> 40
  • Bonus crystals for picking a card that is in your deck during random events: None >>> 10

Astral Dust gain

  • Minimum Astral Dust gained when the run ends: 0 >>> 10
  • Extra Astral Dust gained when winning the run: 40 >>> 50

Class Level exp gain

  • Class Level exp gained for each combat won: 15 >>> 12

Forge

  • The cost of removing cards in the Forge now doubles whenever you remove a card.

Shop

  • Cards that are already in your deck now cost double.
Classes

  • Arbalest

    • Luck: 10 >>> 20
    • Attack: 65 >>> 90
    • Defense: 30 >>> 40

  • Arcane Mage

    • Intellect: 80 >>> 100

  • Archer

    • Attack: 40 >>> 45
    • Defense: 20 >>> 25

  • Assassin

    • Attack: 40 >>> 50

  • Brawler

    • Attack: 60 >>> 70

  • Radiant Mage

    • Movement Range: 4 >>> 5

  • Thief

    • Attack: 45 >>> 55

  • Tank

    • Attack: 40 >>> 50
Trinkets

  • Cobalt Sword

    • Intellect scaling during strikes: 10% >>> 20%
Cards

  • Always Close (Bruiser)

    • Mana Cost: 4 >>> 3

  • Always Protected (Bruiser)

    • Mana Cost: 2 >>> 3
    • Defense gained for all allies: 12 >>> 20

  • Banish (Bruiser)

    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Beacon of War (Bruiser)

    • Mana Cost: 3 >>> 2

  • Blinding Star (Mage)

    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Bolster (Bruiser)

    • Mana Cost: 1 >>> 2
    • Range: 4 >>> 5
    • Defense gained: 10 >>> 15
    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Enrage (Bruiser)

    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Ghost Hand (Bruiser)

    • Tiles attracted: 5 >>> 8

  • Healing Technique (Sentinel)

    • Mana Cost: 2 >>> 3
    • Range: 5 >>> 6
    • Max Health healed: 10% >>> 12%
    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Healing Warcry (Bruiser)

    • Mana Cost: 2 >>> 3
    • Max Health healed: 10% >>> 12%
    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Ice Age (Mage)

    • Mana Cost: 4 >>> 3
    • Slow applied: 2 >>> 3

  • Inflict Fear (Bruiser)

    • Tiles pushed: 5 >>> 7

  • Lethal Infection (Mage)

    • Poison stacks applied: 3 >>> 7
    • Range: 7 >>> 9

  • Long Shot (Sentinel)

    • Attack gained for each tile of distance: 2 >>> 3

  • Magic Lessons (Mage)

    • Intellect gained: 25 >>> 20
    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Mana Sigil (Mage)

    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Mark (Sentinel)

    • Evasion reduced: 15 >>> 12
    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Mortis (Mage)

    • Mana Cost: 3 >>> 2

  • Reach Pockets (Rogue)

    • Mana Cost: 1 >>> 2
    • Crystals stolen: 15 >>> 20

  • Plague (Mage)

    • Poison stacks applied: 2 >>> 4
    • Mana Cost: 5 >>> 4

  • Prodigious Aim (Sentinel)

    • Attack gained for each tile of distance: 8 >>> 12

  • Taunt (Bruiser)

    • Tiles attracted: 2 >>> 3

  • Train Agility (Rogue)

    • Evasion gained: 8 >>> 6
    • Now draws a card on cast

  • Violent Push (Bruiser)

    • Tiles pushed: 4 >>> 5
    • Range: 2 >>> 3

Changed files in this update

