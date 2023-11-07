early access v1.15

Big patch today! If you're enjoying the game please consider leaving a review! It really helps a lot!
Highlights
- A new Game Mode selection screen has been added!
You can access it through this button:
- Brawl, a new Game Mode, has been added to the game! Build your team and start directly in Sector 3!
Balance changes
General
Crystal gain
- Crystals gained at the end of each combat: 80 >>> 60
- Bonus crystals for picking a card that isn't in your deck at the end of each combat: None >>> 20
- Bonus crystals for picking a card that isn't in your deck during random events: None >>> 40
- Bonus crystals for picking a card that is in your deck during random events: None >>> 10
Astral Dust gain
- Minimum Astral Dust gained when the run ends: 0 >>> 10
- Extra Astral Dust gained when winning the run: 40 >>> 50
Class Level exp gain
- Class Level exp gained for each combat won: 15 >>> 12
Forge
- The cost of removing cards in the Forge now doubles whenever you remove a card.
Shop
- Cards that are already in your deck now cost double.
Classes
-
Arbalest
- Luck: 10 >>> 20
- Attack: 65 >>> 90
- Defense: 30 >>> 40
-
Arcane Mage
- Intellect: 80 >>> 100
-
Archer
- Attack: 40 >>> 45
- Defense: 20 >>> 25
-
Assassin
- Attack: 40 >>> 50
-
Brawler
- Attack: 60 >>> 70
-
Radiant Mage
- Movement Range: 4 >>> 5
-
Thief
- Attack: 45 >>> 55
-
Tank
- Attack: 40 >>> 50
Trinkets
-
Cobalt Sword
- Intellect scaling during strikes: 10% >>> 20%
Cards
-
Always Close (Bruiser)
- Mana Cost: 4 >>> 3
-
Always Protected (Bruiser)
- Mana Cost: 2 >>> 3
- Defense gained for all allies: 12 >>> 20
-
Banish (Bruiser)
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Beacon of War (Bruiser)
- Mana Cost: 3 >>> 2
-
Blinding Star (Mage)
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Bolster (Bruiser)
- Mana Cost: 1 >>> 2
- Range: 4 >>> 5
- Defense gained: 10 >>> 15
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Enrage (Bruiser)
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Ghost Hand (Bruiser)
- Tiles attracted: 5 >>> 8
-
Healing Technique (Sentinel)
- Mana Cost: 2 >>> 3
- Range: 5 >>> 6
- Max Health healed: 10% >>> 12%
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Healing Warcry (Bruiser)
- Mana Cost: 2 >>> 3
- Max Health healed: 10% >>> 12%
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Ice Age (Mage)
- Mana Cost: 4 >>> 3
- Slow applied: 2 >>> 3
-
Inflict Fear (Bruiser)
- Tiles pushed: 5 >>> 7
-
Lethal Infection (Mage)
- Poison stacks applied: 3 >>> 7
- Range: 7 >>> 9
-
Long Shot (Sentinel)
- Attack gained for each tile of distance: 2 >>> 3
-
Magic Lessons (Mage)
- Intellect gained: 25 >>> 20
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Mana Sigil (Mage)
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Mark (Sentinel)
- Evasion reduced: 15 >>> 12
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Mortis (Mage)
- Mana Cost: 3 >>> 2
-
Reach Pockets (Rogue)
- Mana Cost: 1 >>> 2
- Crystals stolen: 15 >>> 20
-
Plague (Mage)
- Poison stacks applied: 2 >>> 4
- Mana Cost: 5 >>> 4
-
Prodigious Aim (Sentinel)
- Attack gained for each tile of distance: 8 >>> 12
-
Taunt (Bruiser)
- Tiles attracted: 2 >>> 3
-
Train Agility (Rogue)
- Evasion gained: 8 >>> 6
- Now draws a card on cast
-
Violent Push (Bruiser)
- Tiles pushed: 4 >>> 5
- Range: 2 >>> 3
