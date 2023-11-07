 Skip to content

Achilles: Legends Untold update for 7 November 2023

v.1.0.2 Patch Notes

v.1.0.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome, warriors!

We understand your love for playing co-op with your friends, but we've also noticed some issues with online play. We've taken quick action and released a hotfix to address potential character save file corruption when joining a co-op game.

Now, you can enjoy playing in the Arenas with confidence and secure that sweet loot!

