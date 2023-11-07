UPDATE 1.4.4

1.4.4
- Fixed possible softlock if we would jump on the bunker button exactly when the countdown was over in chapter 4.
- Fixed crash if companion character would get close to the nuclear areas on the map.
- Fixed ad not appearing correctly in the box in the laboratory (sprite error)
- Fixed dialogue crash in chapter 4 if we waited the end of this line (Graff coughing) instead of skipping.
- Fixed potential issues with the rolling spike not letting the character get up or die.
- Fixed unable to jump sometimes after getting crushed by the rolling spike.
(Rvs 19169)
Changed files in this update