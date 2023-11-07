- Fixed an issue where the "Special-Arrows"-Skill would show twice in the Bow-Skilltree
- Fixed an issue where the "High Ground" -Skill would not show in the Bow-Skilltree
Our Adventurer Guild update for 7 November 2023
Patch 0.715
Patchnotes via Steam Community
