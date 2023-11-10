Greetings, You will find below the manifest for the Alder Forge update 1.0.3

The combat animation system conflict with the cinematic animations for skills and the "Anima Latent Skill" is fixed.

The camera rotation smoothing that was added at the start of "Early Access Phase 3" is now removed due to the community's request.

From now on, the exploration skills' UI Alerts will not only show the name of the skill required but also the name of the character who can use it.

Spacial attenuation in battle sound effects for weapons is removed and replaced with a standard volume, similar to the elemental skills.

GPU optimization rounds were done for the game's largest maps as the following: Valley of the Twelve

The Etheros Path

The Elysian Woods

The Observatory

The Final Dungeon, "The Netherwaves Halls".

The reflection system is reduced by 30%

The shadows handler is reduced by 30%

The load memory handler is reduced by 20%

The conflict between opening the large map while getting ambushed by enemies is now fixed.

The conflict between the "Pause Menu", "Settings Menu", and "Map" is now resolved.

The merchant's sell amount dialogue is redesigned to fit the rest of the merchant group UIs.