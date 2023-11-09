 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 9 November 2023

Server Maintenance Complete & Additional Notes

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.

[Additional Notes]

  • Box Item Acquisition List and Probability Changes

    • Items: Skin Data Box, Research Center Data Box, Unclaimed Skin Voucher No. 01 and No. 02
    • You can check the box item acquisition list and probability in [Probability Item Information].
[Remaining Issues]
  • Unique Passive values of some items are incorrectly displayed when skill amplification is 0.
    *The actual damage is applied as normal.

We'll do our best to fix this quickly.

