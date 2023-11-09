Server Maintenance Complete & Additional Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12639484 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Maintenance is done!

Please restart the client to download the update.

[Additional Notes]

Box Item Acquisition List and Probability Changes Items: Skin Data Box, Research Center Data Box, Unclaimed Skin Voucher No. 01 and No. 02 You can check the box item acquisition list and probability in [Probability Item Information].



[Remaining Issues]

Unique Passive values of some items are incorrectly displayed when skill amplification is 0.

*The actual damage is applied as normal.

We'll do our best to fix this quickly.