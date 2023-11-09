Server Maintenance Complete & Additional Notes

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.
[Additional Notes]
-
Box Item Acquisition List and Probability Changes
- Items: Skin Data Box, Research Center Data Box, Unclaimed Skin Voucher No. 01 and No. 02
- You can check the box item acquisition list and probability in [Probability Item Information].
[Remaining Issues]
- Unique Passive values of some items are incorrectly displayed when skill amplification is 0.
*The actual damage is applied as normal.
We'll do our best to fix this quickly.
Changed files in this update