New Update on Nov 7th.

**Greatings Headmasters!
Thank you for your patience! We're excited to announce a new version update in early November, along with a limited-time 20% discount promotion. Additionally, we have another update scheduled for the end of the month, so we hope you all stay tuned for that!**
Here's what to expect:
【Optimizations】
- Optimized Weather Effects and Fog Presentation
- Optimized the exclusion of linked characters from staff recruitment
- Optimized varying levels of tuition module dissatisfaction based on different family backgrounds
- Optimized the option to disable special effects, icons, and more in scenic mode
- Optimized the wall attachment detection during furniture construction
【Additions】
- Added French language support
- Added the ability to change the school name, emblem, and uniforms from the school overview interface
- Added facility blueprint functionality
- Added a copy button to the furniture panel
- Added furniture sets to the research tree that can enhance the star rating of the "Administration * Department facility
- Added an extensive collection of random events
- Added Steam Community trading cards and community rewards
【Bug fixes】
- Fixed the issue of the evaluation popup triggering every time you load the game
- Fixed the problem where students from specific origins were not attending classes at their designated map locations
- Fixed the delay in updating the timetable after dismissing a teacher
- Fixed the issue preventing entry into the game due to corrupted settings files
- Fixed currency symbol problems
Thank you, headmasters, for your love and support for Let's School. Please continue to stay tuned to us!
