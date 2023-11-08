New Update on Nov 7th.

**Greatings Headmasters!

Thank you for your patience! We're excited to announce a new version update in early November, along with a limited-time 20% discount promotion. Additionally, we have another update scheduled for the end of the month, so we hope you all stay tuned for that!**

Here's what to expect:

【Optimizations】

Optimized Weather Effects and Fog Presentation

Optimized the exclusion of linked characters from staff recruitment

Optimized varying levels of tuition module dissatisfaction based on different family backgrounds

Optimized the option to disable special effects, icons, and more in scenic mode

Optimized the wall attachment detection during furniture construction

【Additions】

Added French language support

Added the ability to change the school name, emblem, and uniforms from the school overview interface

Added facility blueprint functionality

Added a copy button to the furniture panel

Added furniture sets to the research tree that can enhance the star rating of the "Administration * Department facility

Added an extensive collection of random events

Added Steam Community trading cards and community rewards

【Bug fixes】

Fixed the issue of the evaluation popup triggering every time you load the game

Fixed the problem where students from specific origins were not attending classes at their designated map locations

Fixed the delay in updating the timetable after dismissing a teacher

Fixed the issue preventing entry into the game due to corrupted settings files

Fixed currency symbol problems

Thank you, headmasters, for your love and support for Let's School. Please continue to stay tuned to us!