Let's School update for 8 November 2023

New Update on Nov 7th.

Let's School update for 8 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Greatings Headmasters!

Thank you for your patience! We're excited to announce a new version update in early November, along with a limited-time 20% discount promotion. Additionally, we have another update scheduled for the end of the month, so we hope you all stay tuned for that!**

Here's what to expect:

【Optimizations】
  • Optimized Weather Effects and Fog Presentation
  • Optimized the exclusion of linked characters from staff recruitment
  • Optimized varying levels of tuition module dissatisfaction based on different family backgrounds
  • Optimized the option to disable special effects, icons, and more in scenic mode
  • Optimized the wall attachment detection during furniture construction
【Additions】
  • Added French language support
  • Added the ability to change the school name, emblem, and uniforms from the school overview interface
  • Added facility blueprint functionality
  • Added a copy button to the furniture panel
  • Added furniture sets to the research tree that can enhance the star rating of the "Administration * Department facility
  • Added an extensive collection of random events
  • Added Steam Community trading cards and community rewards
【Bug fixes】
  • Fixed the issue of the evaluation popup triggering every time you load the game
  • Fixed the problem where students from specific origins were not attending classes at their designated map locations
  • Fixed the delay in updating the timetable after dismissing a teacher
  • Fixed the issue preventing entry into the game due to corrupted settings files
  • Fixed currency symbol problems

Thank you, headmasters, for your love and support for Let's School. Please continue to stay tuned to us!

