 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VPet update for 7 November 2023

Stats Panel, PCat Animation and Mod Maker, etc Multiple updates and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12639258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VPet Ontology

New

Automatically select the current existing multicast when switching skins
Support click to touch body
Increase the speed of learning experience acquisition
Modify work supermodel algorithm
Stats panel

The statistics panel supports following the data to update in real time
Close the corresponding panels and windows when closing the multicast
Show shortcut switching in customization
Updated Traditional Chinese by DragonTaki
Updated error feedback and tips

Fixes

Repair the bug of not being able to display pictures when there are missing pictures.
Fix empty quote exception caused by mouse click through by 1582421598
Remove taskbar when closing
Fix not displaying name when hiding private money
Repair the problem of redundant default archives in multiple openings

If you find that your learning and working efficiency is not as good as before, it is normal, because the new leveling algorithm has been implemented in advance.
In version 1.10, VPet stamina and other caps will increase with level, and there will be more advanced jobs and job panels to view productivity and so on.

For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main

Mod Maker

New

Updated the theme to be consistent with VPet's own style and look better.
Support multi-language editing, easier to translate for mods/bodies.

Fix

Fix Saving images reduces resolution
Fix Pet Id duplication issue

See https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet.ModMaker/commits/main for update details

Pancake Cat

Add

Learning: Reading books
Learning: Learn from knowledge

Job: Sweeping

Job: Playing Guitar

New closing animation

Fixes

Meditation Animation optimization
Move Left and Right Animation Optimization
Touching Body Animation Optimization

Changed files in this update

Depot 1920961 Depot 1920961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link