Stats Panel, PCat Animation and Mod Maker, etc Multiple updates and fixes

VPet Ontology

New

Automatically select the current existing multicast when switching skins

Support click to touch body

Increase the speed of learning experience acquisition

Modify work supermodel algorithm

Stats panel



The statistics panel supports following the data to update in real time

Close the corresponding panels and windows when closing the multicast

Show shortcut switching in customization

Updated Traditional Chinese by DragonTaki

Updated error feedback and tips

Fixes

Repair the bug of not being able to display pictures when there are missing pictures.

Fix empty quote exception caused by mouse click through by 1582421598

Remove taskbar when closing

Fix not displaying name when hiding private money

Repair the problem of redundant default archives in multiple openings

If you find that your learning and working efficiency is not as good as before, it is normal, because the new leveling algorithm has been implemented in advance.

In version 1.10, VPet stamina and other caps will increase with level, and there will be more advanced jobs and job panels to view productivity and so on.

Mod Maker

New

Updated the theme to be consistent with VPet's own style and look better.

Support multi-language editing, easier to translate for mods/bodies.



Fix

Fix Saving images reduces resolution

Fix Pet Id duplication issue

Pancake Cat

Add

Learning: Reading books

Learning: Learn from knowledge



Job: Sweeping



Job: Playing Guitar



New closing animation



Fixes

Meditation Animation optimization

Move Left and Right Animation Optimization

Touching Body Animation Optimization