Stats Panel, PCat Animation and Mod Maker, etc Multiple updates and fixes

VPet Ontology
New
Automatically select the current existing multicast when switching skins
Support click to touch body
Increase the speed of learning experience acquisition
Modify work supermodel algorithm
Stats panel
The statistics panel supports following the data to update in real time
Close the corresponding panels and windows when closing the multicast
Show shortcut switching in customization
Updated Traditional Chinese by DragonTaki
Updated error feedback and tips
Fixes
Repair the bug of not being able to display pictures when there are missing pictures.
Fix empty quote exception caused by mouse click through by 1582421598
Remove taskbar when closing
Fix not displaying name when hiding private money
Repair the problem of redundant default archives in multiple openings
If you find that your learning and working efficiency is not as good as before, it is normal, because the new leveling algorithm has been implemented in advance.
In version 1.10, VPet stamina and other caps will increase with level, and there will be more advanced jobs and job panels to view productivity and so on.
For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main
Mod Maker
New
Updated the theme to be consistent with VPet's own style and look better.
Support multi-language editing, easier to translate for mods/bodies.
Fix
Fix Saving images reduces resolution
Fix Pet Id duplication issue
See https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet.ModMaker/commits/main for update details
Pancake Cat
Add
Learning: Reading books
Learning: Learn from knowledge
Job: Sweeping
Job: Playing Guitar
New closing animation
Fixes
Meditation Animation optimization
Move Left and Right Animation Optimization
Touching Body Animation Optimization
