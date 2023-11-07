 Skip to content

Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 7 November 2023

Update Notes Nov 7

Share · View all patches · Build 12639218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweak water shader settings
Add missing outlines to some materials
Fix bug with some exit locations in overworld and puzzle select
Replace all royalty free music with current original tracks
Add 1 new puzzle: "High Perch"

