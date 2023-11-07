Tweak water shader settings
Add missing outlines to some materials
Fix bug with some exit locations in overworld and puzzle select
Replace all royalty free music with current original tracks
Add 1 new puzzle: "High Perch"
Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 7 November 2023
Update Notes Nov 7
Tweak water shader settings
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update