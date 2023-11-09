Enter the Dark Realm and battle against Mezuki from Nioh 2.
As a reward you will receive the "Scampuss Hat"!
We hope you enjoy the unique world of Nioh 2 in Wo Long!
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty update for 9 November 2023
The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty x Nioh 2 collaboration is now available.
Enter the Dark Realm and battle against Mezuki from Nioh 2.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update