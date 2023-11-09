 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty update for 9 November 2023

The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty x Nioh 2 collaboration is now available.

Share · View all patches · Build 12639209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enter the Dark Realm and battle against Mezuki from Nioh 2.
As a reward you will receive the "Scampuss Hat"!
We hope you enjoy the unique world of Nioh 2 in Wo Long!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1448441 Depot 1448441
  • Loading history…
Depot 1448442 Depot 1448442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link