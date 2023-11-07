 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

东方光耀夜 ~ Lost Branch of Legend update for 7 November 2023

v1.3.18 Extra Turn Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12639112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

11/7 v1.3.18 Extra Turn Update

General


New event added："Kosuzu Motoori: Rental Bookstore Suzunaan"。
Added 4 new exhibits related to the event.


New card art: "Bewitched Silver Knife"

Great Tengu's Decree damage increased by 1
Frantic Falling Leaves Graze increased:1→2，Temporary Firepower decreased:2/3→1/2。
Gensokyo, Past and Present is now Uncommon.

Adjusted in-game texts.
Adjusted achievement unlock requirements

Extra Turn Card Rework


New Three-Colored Neutral Card："Century's Doppelgangers"

This card "inserts" an immediate extra turn when played.
Yutopia designed this card well, but it caused problems with extra turn cards with other effects.

Such cards' extra turns were meant to have drawbacks like being unable to deal damage, draw cards etc.
It's now possible to have such multiple such extra turns at once, and they will resolve the order they were played, starting from the first.
These effects don't merge, and multiple instances of the same effect will occur independently

The following 5 cards are affected：
"Broken Timeline"
"Clock Corpse"
"You Are Next!"
"Eternal and Instantaneous"
"Luna Clock"

Changed files in this update

Depot 1140152 Depot 1140152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link