v1.3.18 Extra Turn Update

General



New event added："Kosuzu Motoori: Rental Bookstore Suzunaan"。

Added 4 new exhibits related to the event.



New card art: "Bewitched Silver Knife"

Great Tengu's Decree damage increased by 1

Frantic Falling Leaves Graze increased:1→2，Temporary Firepower decreased:2/3→1/2。

Gensokyo, Past and Present is now Uncommon.

Adjusted in-game texts.

Adjusted achievement unlock requirements

Extra Turn Card Rework



New Three-Colored Neutral Card："Century's Doppelgangers"

This card "inserts" an immediate extra turn when played.

Yutopia designed this card well, but it caused problems with extra turn cards with other effects.

Such cards' extra turns were meant to have drawbacks like being unable to deal damage, draw cards etc.

It's now possible to have such multiple such extra turns at once, and they will resolve the order they were played, starting from the first.

These effects don't merge, and multiple instances of the same effect will occur independently

The following 5 cards are affected：

"Broken Timeline"

"Clock Corpse"

"You Are Next!"

"Eternal and Instantaneous"

"Luna Clock"