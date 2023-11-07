V0.92 | Weapon Mods | Workbenches & Meaty Beetles

[Thumbnail submitted by Nekopheus]

Hello fellow players.

I am back from my week long hiatus that was in real life Fort Dun and a new update has been released.

You can now completely customize your basic EPA and flash saber!

Acquire different noble gas types and components that will make your weapon behave differently in air. Hydrogen for instance tends to rise upwards whilst Neon is stable for long distances, Argon drops down

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/05d8faf944b9785ea7d84ef90fcdb06fb1488139.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/05d8faf944b9785ea7d84ef90fcdb06fb1488139.png)[/url]

A slightly heavy gas that drops to the ground over distance.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/ab470d3e0914c8aa0901183a29dc3ce862df9ac0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/ab470d3e0914c8aa0901183a29dc3ce862df9ac0.png)[/url]

Creates heavy bolts. That drop quickly to the ground.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/75ca3d1ac1ed1518ab6a3af4c5bd6a3bd1c5c2bd.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/75ca3d1ac1ed1518ab6a3af4c5bd6a3bd1c5c2bd.png)[/url]

Hydrogen rises into the air over distance.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/472522d83c3d7697554cbb75be37212bb44c0ae0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/472522d83c3d7697554cbb75be37212bb44c0ae0.png)[/url]

Neon is used best for stable distance shots.



By default your epa will draw air and create a plasma arc. That's why basic flash sabers and epa's won't work on the Moon for instance, there is no atmosphere to create an arc. Mars creates a low powered plasma bolt.

You can find different control chips from some enemy drops, capacitors and gas types can be found in stores in modern types.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/250fe54a5a198902570a8c50f7fc8059c34202f5.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/250fe54a5a198902570a8c50f7fc8059c34202f5.png)[/url]

The repeater allows you to shoot in full automatic mode.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/3707c8251510fc3696a842b590045b8ed2068672.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/3707c8251510fc3696a842b590045b8ed2068672.png)[/url]

This chip discharges all capacitors into one single shot.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/37ea128076a6b109a951c0cd89cd4b7932c2cfae.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/37ea128076a6b109a951c0cd89cd4b7932c2cfae.png)[/url]

The basic single shot chip that comes with every epa.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/494dfce557c38919bca8485e81184b3a32bce865.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/494dfce557c38919bca8485e81184b3a32bce865.png)[/url]

Basic Capacitor (Better keep them at low voltages, higher voltages make them explode)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/a444e89af783c885831867a05eeb23374d871dd2.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/a444e89af783c885831867a05eeb23374d871dd2.png)[/url]

Medium tier cap is able to hold more charge and it's working voltage is higher.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/f685c9a301d054bc8e34a8282e05eaae69e7e0cc.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/f685c9a301d054bc8e34a8282e05eaae69e7e0cc.png)[/url]

High power cap is best for fully automatic shots.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/612b0a9a82f211081ab0561c3c6629c1b7cb0984.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/612b0a9a82f211081ab0561c3c6629c1b7cb0984.png)[/url]

Basic accelerator coil.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/cb9b7d09674fa87d1ea7290ee3063798c1e125ab.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/cb9b7d09674fa87d1ea7290ee3063798c1e125ab.png)[/url]

The blunderbuss splits a single bolt into many weaker ones.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/faf7b6f492022ccead27942c3129cd3e6ebe9bb5.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/faf7b6f492022ccead27942c3129cd3e6ebe9bb5.png)[/url]

The advanced coil speeds up the bolt and makes it faster.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/fe3399e10eeaf6706a768df152adec82e407e216.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/fe3399e10eeaf6706a768df152adec82e407e216.png)[/url]

The phased plasma accelerator uses laser tech to focus the plasma bolt into one point perfect quick bolt.



In order to modify your base EPA model head downstairs to Edwards basement and interact with the workbench whilst holding your weapon.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/0b5d98d93debb4385c7cb01bc4f0d9511468c157.png]

[/url]

Scopes allow you to zoom in on your target.

Meaty Beetles inhabit Pine Island! They can be found all over the place and are pretty peaceful and also nutritious. Though I doubt anyone would actually want to eat them...

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/59e5c2a0431d459e2500bc8a409f89c1501c4af1.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/59e5c2a0431d459e2500bc8a409f89c1501c4af1.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/0d2cc05f6296adbf7d300d0946ae126ba53b78c7.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34710162/0d2cc05f6296adbf7d300d0946ae126ba53b78c7.png)[/url]



...Unless you are living in 300BC! In the old forest city you will find a "delicious" recipe for Meaty Beetle Stew!

Now your safehouse will be able to have the dialing panel, making it easier to use your own Space Gate

[Thumbnail by Nekopheus]

God bless

-Erathor

October 29th V0.92