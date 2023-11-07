V0.92 | Weapon Mods | Workbenches & Meaty Beetles

[Thumbnail submitted by Nekopheus]
Hello fellow players.
I am back from my week long hiatus that was in real life Fort Dun and a new update has been released.
You can now completely customize your basic EPA and flash saber!
Acquire different noble gas types and components that will make your weapon behave differently in air. Hydrogen for instance tends to rise upwards whilst Neon is stable for long distances, Argon drops down
A slightly heavy gas that drops to the ground over distance.
Creates heavy bolts. That drop quickly to the ground.
Hydrogen rises into the air over distance.
Neon is used best for stable distance shots.
By default your epa will draw air and create a plasma arc. That's why basic flash sabers and epa's won't work on the Moon for instance, there is no atmosphere to create an arc. Mars creates a low powered plasma bolt.
You can find different control chips from some enemy drops, capacitors and gas types can be found in stores in modern types.
The repeater allows you to shoot in full automatic mode.
This chip discharges all capacitors into one single shot.
The basic single shot chip that comes with every epa.
Basic Capacitor (Better keep them at low voltages, higher voltages make them explode)
Medium tier cap is able to hold more charge and it's working voltage is higher.
High power cap is best for fully automatic shots.
Basic accelerator coil.
The blunderbuss splits a single bolt into many weaker ones.
The advanced coil speeds up the bolt and makes it faster.
The phased plasma accelerator uses laser tech to focus the plasma bolt into one point perfect quick bolt.
In order to modify your base EPA model head downstairs to Edwards basement and interact with the workbench whilst holding your weapon.
Scopes allow you to zoom in on your target.
Meaty Beetles inhabit Pine Island! They can be found all over the place and are pretty peaceful and also nutritious. Though I doubt anyone would actually want to eat them...
...Unless you are living in 300BC! In the old forest city you will find a "delicious" recipe for Meaty Beetle Stew!
Now your safehouse will be able to have the dialing panel, making it easier to use your own Space Gate
I focused more heavily on bug fixing this update and this month I will focus more on completing ACT 4. The finished story script is ready to be put into action :)
If you liked the updates I've been handing out this year, give it your voice for the Steam Awards and enjoy the update!
[Thumbnail by Nekopheus]
God bless
-Erathor
October 29th V0.92
- Added Workbench
- Added Craft Station
- Added Flash Saber Modification
*Gas Type
- Added EPA Modification
Capacitors and Gas Types
Weapon chips
*Added weapon barrels and other extensions
- Fixed the bug that will allow you to double sell your gold at the bank
- Fixed the broken Thunderous Matters quest from spawning infinite money bags
p1
- Fixed the man agent from spawning in the wrong era up there in act 2s tower or 2050
- Fixed the flashlight from not appearing in your second hand
- Fixed the planet descriptions for epa aiming from appearing
- Fixed the missing storms
p2
- Added Meaty Beetles
- Added Meaty Beetle Stew to the 300 BC Old Forest City
- Added the hint that you can hold tab to open the new inventory circle at the tutorial
- Added the workbench and kitchen and the Gate Dial Panel as safe house objects
- Made V-Sync and option as the game could perform better on some monitors without it being on
- Did a couple graphical performance fixes by also reanabling dynamic batching
- Air won't fire now on the moons surface as there won't be no air, different air produces different colored plasma
- Fixed the car aiming of weapons
- Fixed the weapon aiming from being off center (Thanks to Neko for the report)
- Fixed the fact that the car could glide over the caldera in bc dates
- Fixed the scope texture for the scope aiming
- Fixed CCORP's sign in AREA 1 from having no collision
- Fixed the crafting of hvd time chips from being broken
- Fixed more typos
p3
- Fixed the dial device from not being unlockable
