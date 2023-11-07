【1107】Bug Fix Patch Update

**

Fixed the black screen problem when entering the door in chapter 2

Fixed the bug that the poison pool of the Spider's Egg was infinite for some players.

When using shortcut keys to switch potions, the description of the potion will be displayed, and joystick players can see the information of the potion now.

Now handle players can move the grid quickly by holding down the arrow keys.

Fixed the issue that closing the backpack when dragging and dropping spells on the joystick will result in not being able to operate the spells

Further fixed the bugs of wrong terrain in demo version and blank staff selection screen when picking up spells in the official version of the player's archive.

When monsters are born, the summoning formations on the bottom of their feet have been darkened and can now be easily seen.

Centipedes now display multiple summoning formations to prevent them from being swiped in the player's face without warning.

Monster: Duplicate Sludge loses its own blood when it duplicates to prevent infinite duplication

Chapter 2 boss's rotating laser no longer passes through the player and summons

Adjusted the statue to be more user-friendly: the amount of blood deducted for the third use of the statue has been reduced by 10 points, from 40 to 30, so that if the player wants to use the statue when their HP is low, they will be prompted to indicate that they are low on HP rather than forcibly deducting blood from the statue and killing the player.

Chapter 3 side door image updated, now more visible

Fixed Curse of the Shackles image hierarchy issue

Adjusted the brightness of Curse of Night Blindness

**

Fixed bug where Lightning Sprint bounced back to the map and would get stuck inside the lights

Fixed the issue where you could only get magic bullets when recasting with the 2 and 3 star spell Avada

Minor performance optimisations when spells are transparent, and fixed a few spells that were transparent incorrectly

Fixed the damage judgement range of Trap Saw Blade

Fixed the issue where level 3 grams could not always be pushed

Fixed an issue where the spell Rotation + Dash would cause the character's actual position to rise when it was bounced by a monster's shell

Fixed the issue where the umbilical cord could trigger hit/kill/strike recharges even when it was on the back grid.

Fixed an issue where the spell Mouse + Tracking would flutter in place when moving in the opposite direction.

Fixed the issue where the spell "Rotate" did not take the radius reduction effect.

Fixed an issue with the description of the level 3 spell Troll Serum.

Adjusted the overall artwork of the Stygian Serpent: the glowing of the snake's body has been slightly reduced by 10%, the size of the snake's head has been reduced by 10%, the width of the snake's body has been reduced by 4%, and the trailing time has been slightly increased.

Fixed the issue where the character's hand would disappear after being sprinted by the monster shell's bounce.

Fixed the issue where Magic Guide Book did not count kills after using the spell Avatar to kill an enemy

Fixed the issue where the summon Boo Boo didn't eat the staff's bludgeon rate

Fixed the issue with the description of Black Hole

Fixed the issue that the flight radius of the Auto Staff was too large when it was used for the Rotation Dash