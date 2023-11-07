We are thrilled to announce the release of Elite Comet Ver 0.1.0, marking the start of an exciting journey that promises to reshape your gaming experience. We have undergone a transformation from Light to Kanea, and now to Elite Comet, with more thrilling updates right around the corner. This update is just the beginning of the fantastic improvements we have in store for you.

What's New:

Name Change: With this release, we've transitioned from Light to Kanea to the new and improved Elite Comet. This transition not only signifies our commitment to the game but also the start of something great for our community.

We're excited to introduce a brand-new multiplayer feature. You can now challenge others in our newly added Versus (VS) mode. Compete, strategize, and have a blast with your fellow players and/or AIs.

Multiplayer VS Mode Lobby: Creating your own VS mode lobby is now possible, giving you the freedom to organize and host your own matches. Play with friends, test your skills, and prove you're the best Elite Comet player out there.

Important Note:

While this update is a significant step forward, please keep in mind that we're still in the early stages of remaking the game. As such, there may be some bugs or issues that you encounter. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us identify and fix these problems. Please keep us posted on any errors or suggestions you may have; your input is what drives our progress.

What's Coming Next:

We are excited to let you know that in the near future, we'll be opening an official Discord server. This will be your direct line of communication with us, the developers. It will serve as a hub for discussions, bug reporting, and an easy way to connect with fellow players. We believe this will significantly enhance our community's ability to reach out to us and contribute to making Elite Comet even better.

We want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support and enthusiasm for Elite Comet. We're dedicated to making this game the best it can be, and with your help and feedback, we'll continue to refine and expand this gaming experience.

Stay tuned for more updates and enhancements coming your way. Elite Comet Ver 0.1.0 is just the beginning of an incredible journey. Thank you for being a part of it!

Happy gaming, and see you in the Elite Comet universe!