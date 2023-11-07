Released - 11/7 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

We've conducted another hotfix for Dave the Diver!

This update tackles a handful of bugs and adds some tweaks,

all thanks to your valuable feedback and support.

Your dedication keeps us diving deeper. Check out the details below.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.1.1144

Mac OS: v1.0.1.262.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sea People Village

* [After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where Dave could not move under certain situations in the Sea People Village.

2) Sushi Restaurant

* [After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where certain misssions could no longer be progressed if they overlapped with the [spoiler]VIP Cooking Battle[/spoiler].

3) Underwater Exploration

* [Chapter 2] Fixed an issue where the laser pointers were not visible in the [spoiler]Dolphin rescue mission[/spoiler].

4) Bosses

* [Chapter 2] Fixed an issue where currents would remain after defeating the [spoiler]Wolf Eel[/spoiler] in certain situations.

5) Other Bug Fixes

* Fixed incorrect translations and incorrectly displayed texts in certain languages.

[Improvements]

1) Controls

* Reduced the difficulty of actions that require quick left and right movements in QTEs(Quick Time Events).

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

_chschy / ArcBiter / 오조렌지 / Live-Whereas-9716 / Scootle_Tootles / Dvalinn25 / Zakmoe

/ O~o / Wendy_