v. 0.5.1 - Hotfix

Hello. Big updates always bring some little bugs and this was no exception. Thanks to Dan_The_Noob for reporting about a nasty game freeze in the forums.
General
- Spoon item will say "Spoon-Fed" when consuming health to make it more clear. The text stays on screen a bit longer as well
Bugs
- Game freeze on gamepad when purchasing all the weapon upgrades and navigating the menu beyond the main buttons (trying to access upgrades that do not exist and ending in a forever loop)
- Saved power-ups were not loaded properly when switching characters in the new menu system
Changed files in this update