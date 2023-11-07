 Skip to content

Horde Hunters update for 7 November 2023

v. 0.5.1 - Hotfix

Hello. Big updates always bring some little bugs and this was no exception. Thanks to Dan_The_Noob for reporting about a nasty game freeze in the forums.

General

  • Spoon item will say "Spoon-Fed" when consuming health to make it more clear. The text stays on screen a bit longer as well

Bugs

  • Game freeze on gamepad when purchasing all the weapon upgrades and navigating the menu beyond the main buttons (trying to access upgrades that do not exist and ending in a forever loop)
  • Saved power-ups were not loaded properly when switching characters in the new menu system

