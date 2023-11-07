New Characters, Time-Limited Discount, All Coming at the Bullet Heaven Festival!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, I am VaMP.

I am very glad that Greedland could join the Bullet Heaven Fest. In the latest update, I present you the new Power Armor: Dark Lord. I hope you like it. In the following days, I will catch up the pace on updating Greedland, and bring you with more exciting game experience.

During the Fest, you could purchase the game with a -20% discount!

Our Greedland Cross Dimension Challenge is also in full swing. Welcome to join our discord for more info: https://discord.gg/kQqEzyzY8j