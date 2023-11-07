 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Greedland update for 7 November 2023

New Characters, Time-Limited Discount, All Coming at the Bullet Heaven Festival!

Share · View all patches · Build 12638701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, I am VaMP.

I am very glad that Greedland could join the Bullet Heaven Fest. In the latest update, I present you the new Power Armor: Dark Lord. I hope you like it. In the following days, I will catch up the pace on updating Greedland, and bring you with more exciting game experience.

During the Fest, you could purchase the game with a -20% discount!

Our Greedland Cross Dimension Challenge is also in full swing. Welcome to join our discord for more info: https://discord.gg/kQqEzyzY8j

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12638701
Depot 2218401 Depot 2218401
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link