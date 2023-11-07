0.8.02 Update Patch

- We attempted to fix the issue where the Steam Deck could not share cloud saves with the PC. However, since our development team's Steam Deck is damaged, we cannot test this at the moment and would appreciate help from our player friends to test it.
- Fixed a bug in the sewer level where if you run to the left to close the "water valve switch" with a special skill, then go to the right to open it, it would bug the level.
- Fixed the issue where characters would fall indefinitely after hitting the sandbag and switching characters.
- Fixed a bug where using the Thunder Eagle Fist on the ground and then landing would turn the protagonist into a swimming state.
- Optimized the problem where the protagonist gets stuck and unable to move or jump at the edge of platforms.
- Fixed the Royal Wizard's magic core effect, making projectile types like Gatling effective as well.
- Fixed the inconsistency between the special effects and the hit detection timing of the Burning Soul power.
- Fixed an issue where calling the menu during the transportation process at the underground sewer bi-directional transport point could cause the game to freeze.
- Fixed the problem where some text in the casual chat storyline would disappear immediately after appearing.
- Fixed a bug where the special effect of the Wind Wing wings would not disappear when switching characters at the moment of landing.
- Fixed a bug where the map icon would not turn to black and white after defeating the Big Face Boss.
- Fixed the issue where characters could get stuck in the walls in certain parts of the Altar level.
- Fixed the issue with some missing sound effects.
- Fixed a bug where after defeating the Magic Giant Lizard boss and saving the game, if you close the game before returning to the base and then re-enter the game, the interaction with the captain would not trigger the dialogue.
- Fixed a bug in the Graveyard Train battle where the loading screen would freeze if all protagonists die.
Kind,
Icesitruuna
Changed files in this update