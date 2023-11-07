Hope you had fun playing with pumpkins and don't be sad if you missed the event, there will be more to come!
Until they arrive, enjoy the -19% SPECIAL PROMOTION! Offer ends 12 November!
Bombabomb! update for 7 November 2023
Halloween is done!
Hope you had fun playing with pumpkins and don't be sad if you missed the event, there will be more to come!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update