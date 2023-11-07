 Skip to content

AETHERIS update for 7 November 2023

Patch Notes 1.0

New Features

  • You can play in cooperation with your friends on Steam
  • Added a "Shared Spirits" option to resurrect your Vazzards using the Spirits of the other adventurers
  • Option to disable the camera's autofocus during combat
  • Display of characters' movement range upon hovering during the placement phase

New Content

  • 13 new passive skills to unlock
  • 40 new items to collect in combat
  • 16 new achievements (including 13 to unlock the new passives)
  • 36 new random events

Improvements

  • Exploration choices are now placed next to the leader
  • Reduced to two choices displayed during the final decision
  • Proximity passives and Impersonation now apply visible effects on the Character Sheet
  • Items dropped at the end of combat are displayed first in the inventory
  • Redesigned display of Spirit bonuses and maluses information to avoid confusion with buttons
  • Navigation between NPC sheets is possible using arrow keys
  • Ability to immediately start a new village during the credits at the end of the game
  • Differentiation of highlight circles for PCs and NPCs
  • Repositioning of many enemy speech bubbles for greater coherence
  • Adaptation of Mother Darkness's Drill Spikes animation to match her map
  • Update of skill distances in tooltips based on player range bonuses
  • Increased opacity of the combat log
  • Hiding of associated text for the level-up reroll button when it is disabled
  • All enemies are now correctly oriented at the start of combat
  • Added a confirmation prompt for quitting the game from the save screen
  • Added two new variations of the Moolten's map
  • The Jostle icon has been updated
  • Equipment icons are now the same in loot cards and inventory

Bug Fixes

Effects and Skills
  • Precise Strike, Sparring, and Powerful Stroke are now correctly dodgeable
  • Sprint now updates the player's position correctly
  • Bleeding no longer causes damage to the application if you have bleed resistance
  • Characters now correctly wait for the trap animation to finish before being able to move again
  • Hawtorn’s Multislashes damages are now applied consistently with its animation
  • Clicking on an enemy in the area of effect of a zone skill correctly triggers the skill
  • Loophole will no longer make you jump to an inaccessible square
  • Loophole is no longer canceled by unevadable skills
  • Effects are no longer reduced for one turn on the last Vazzard to act in the previous combat
  • Dodge reaction bubbles now appear at the time of the dodge
  • Grinding Trophy now applies the same penalty to both allies and enemies as intended
  • Kortal's passives’ stat bonuses are now displayed from the start of combat
  • Healing bonuses now correctly apply with Regeneration
  • Dodge animations for weapon strikes are now correctly timed
  • Crystalline Horn effect can no longer appears during exploration
  • Skill cooldowns in the NPC sheets are now correct
  • Impersonation no longer grants evasion to hostile NPCs when they evade an attack themselves
  • Intransigence is now correctly taken into account for the hit chance indicator
  • Mental Destruction now truly has an effect
  • Bloody Fight attacks are now applied synchronously with their animation
  • Weapons that inflict poison and bleeding no longer apply their effects if they do not deal damage to the target.
Visuals
  • Claymort's shadows are now correctly placed
  • Claymort no longer has two shadows when encountered during exploration
  • Swiping Shade animation now plays normally when the shadow catches up with the adventurers at camp
  • Pau Ju's Twisted Root visual effect no longer appears on characters' chests but at their feet
  • Claymort's sword no longer turns oddly after stepping on a trap during his charge
  • Croakook is now centered on its cell again
  • Marley no longer remains red after taking damage and immediately dodging
  • Fixed animation glitch in the death animation of the Skulkers
  • Intimidation animation now plays correctly for the Myrialydra and Myriassark
  • Characters are no longer shifted from the center of their cell when bumped directly against a wall
  • Cells now have the correct color in Zone 04, Combat 03
  • Broken Gear and Mechanical Gauntlet now display correctly
  • Health bars for allies in their sheets now display correctly in red
  • Loading text no longer spills over the loading bar when loading the village
  • XP bars can no longer display only half during the XP distribution phase
  • Long passive names are no longer off-center in their tooltips
  • Portrait background no longer extends beyond its frame when enlarged in the turn queue
  • Health bars now return to normal size after returning from combat in exploration
  • Unequipping an item now correctly removes the unequip icon after unequipping
  • Card count no longer disappears after some level up
  • Camp bubbles no longer briefly disappear before playing their disappearance animation
  • Text texture in combat overlays and home titles now displays correctly
  • Doors can no longer be blocked while opening during the credits after the end of the shadow
  • The sanctuary indicator now disappears correctly after characters have been chosen
  • Combat labels are no longer reduced in size in tactical mode
  • Monster shadows no longer suddenly disappear at the end of their death animation
  • Weapon tooltips can no longer overlap in the inventory
  • The Ink logo is visible again at the start of the game
  • Reloading Zone 7 after completing the floating cities no longer causes the exploration background to be entirely white
  • The "click to continue" text in loading screens now consistently disappears
  • Fixed placement of certain elements in the home screen background
  • Elioch's Aether Orb visual effect now appears correctly
  • The in-hand texture for bone stick, crested sceptre, and ashen stick are now more consistent.
  • Bubbles can no longer go off-screen during exploration.
  • Visual effects triggered by bosses during exploration no longer appear continuously in the subsequent battle.
  • Some tutorial arrows no longer remain displayed until the end of the tutorial.
  • The names of Spirits are no longer hidden in their tooltips when they provide too many different bonuses.
  • The coin toss result text now consistently appears after the end of the animation.
  • Chaining walk and sprint animations will no longer cause swords to be held strangely by the Vazzards.
Skill Descriptions
  • Corrected descriptions of several skills that did not display their values correctly
  • Corrected the description of the Eggnaw skill
  • Energy Vampire now displays its skill description in the NPCS
Enemy Behavior[\h3]:

  • Hostile Guard no longer shuttles back and forth between enemies and allies and no longer remains static without taking action

  • The Hyapinch can no longer evade attacks as intended
    [h3]Other

  • Changing weapons now correctly updates weapon tooltips on the character sheet

  • Loading a save just before facing Claymort no longer prevents him from appearing on the escariser

  • Meeting the same enemy Vazzard twice on the same map is no longer possible

  • It is no longer possible to close the settings window while the scenario language is updating

  • Items can now be correctly discarded with filters enabled in the inventory

  • The Noseys seen in exploration are now the ones that are subsequently encountered

  • Fixed an issue with the end-of-combat button that could sometimes be unclickable in certain cases.

Balance Changes

  • Battle Aura now increases STR from 3 to 5
  • Care now increases DOD from 12 to 15
  • Distraction no longer affects allies
  • Weak Spot can no longer be missed
  • Galvanizing Chant now increases PRE for the entire group from 10 to 12
  • Great Warrior now lasts for 6 turns
  • Great Pacifist's DOD increased from 50 to 75
  • Great Sorcerer now lasts for 5 turns
  • Loophole has now a cooldown of two turns instead of one
  • Oakraged's bark now grants 5 DEF instead of 3
  • Wise defense now gives 4 def in addition of its original effect
  • Weakening has undergone several changes: STR from -5 to -12, MP from -1 to -2, MP cost from 1 to 2, SP cost from 1 to 3, and cooldown reduced from 7 to 5 turns
  • The Mekacell should now always play first
  • The Sentinel can no longer lose AP
  • Flaydgard and Flayard in the battle alongside Lua Nu have been replaced by Skorticks
  • Crest Crown now provides 5 RDM and 12 PRE instead of 3 RDM and 10 PRE
  • The Rifle of Ill Omen now deals physical damage
  • Holy Chant is now a common skill
  • Elevation is now a rare skill
  • Equivalent Exchange now always triggers after the HP loss from Altruism
  • Ether Accumulator is now treated as a rare item
  • The Wanderer in Zone 6 has had his movement speed reduced from 3 to 2 MP and his max HP increased from 145 to 175
  • Revised possible placements against Kortal
  • Ergal now always targets the nearest enemy

Other

  • Updated the credits
  • The wanderer in Zone 6 is now named Aka'Sa

