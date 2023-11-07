Patch Notes 1.0

Hostile Guard no longer shuttles back and forth between enemies and allies and no longer remains static without taking action

The Hyapinch can no longer evade attacks as intended

[h3]Other

Changing weapons now correctly updates weapon tooltips on the character sheet

Loading a save just before facing Claymort no longer prevents him from appearing on the escariser

Meeting the same enemy Vazzard twice on the same map is no longer possible

It is no longer possible to close the settings window while the scenario language is updating

Items can now be correctly discarded with filters enabled in the inventory

The Noseys seen in exploration are now the ones that are subsequently encountered