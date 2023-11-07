Patch Notes 1.0

New Features
- You can play in cooperation with your friends on Steam
- Added a "Shared Spirits" option to resurrect your Vazzards using the Spirits of the other adventurers
- Option to disable the camera's autofocus during combat
- Display of characters' movement range upon hovering during the placement phase
New Content
- 13 new passive skills to unlock
- 40 new items to collect in combat
- 16 new achievements (including 13 to unlock the new passives)
- 36 new random events
Improvements
- Exploration choices are now placed next to the leader
- Reduced to two choices displayed during the final decision
- Proximity passives and Impersonation now apply visible effects on the Character Sheet
- Items dropped at the end of combat are displayed first in the inventory
- Redesigned display of Spirit bonuses and maluses information to avoid confusion with buttons
- Navigation between NPC sheets is possible using arrow keys
- Ability to immediately start a new village during the credits at the end of the game
- Differentiation of highlight circles for PCs and NPCs
- Repositioning of many enemy speech bubbles for greater coherence
- Adaptation of Mother Darkness's Drill Spikes animation to match her map
- Update of skill distances in tooltips based on player range bonuses
- Increased opacity of the combat log
- Hiding of associated text for the level-up reroll button when it is disabled
- All enemies are now correctly oriented at the start of combat
- Added a confirmation prompt for quitting the game from the save screen
- Added two new variations of the Moolten's map
- The Jostle icon has been updated
- Equipment icons are now the same in loot cards and inventory
Bug Fixes
Effects and Skills
- Precise Strike, Sparring, and Powerful Stroke are now correctly dodgeable
- Sprint now updates the player's position correctly
- Bleeding no longer causes damage to the application if you have bleed resistance
- Characters now correctly wait for the trap animation to finish before being able to move again
- Hawtorn’s Multislashes damages are now applied consistently with its animation
- Clicking on an enemy in the area of effect of a zone skill correctly triggers the skill
- Loophole will no longer make you jump to an inaccessible square
- Loophole is no longer canceled by unevadable skills
- Effects are no longer reduced for one turn on the last Vazzard to act in the previous combat
- Dodge reaction bubbles now appear at the time of the dodge
- Grinding Trophy now applies the same penalty to both allies and enemies as intended
- Kortal's passives’ stat bonuses are now displayed from the start of combat
- Healing bonuses now correctly apply with Regeneration
- Dodge animations for weapon strikes are now correctly timed
- Crystalline Horn effect can no longer appears during exploration
- Skill cooldowns in the NPC sheets are now correct
- Impersonation no longer grants evasion to hostile NPCs when they evade an attack themselves
- Intransigence is now correctly taken into account for the hit chance indicator
- Mental Destruction now truly has an effect
- Bloody Fight attacks are now applied synchronously with their animation
- Weapons that inflict poison and bleeding no longer apply their effects if they do not deal damage to the target.
Visuals
- Claymort's shadows are now correctly placed
- Claymort no longer has two shadows when encountered during exploration
- Swiping Shade animation now plays normally when the shadow catches up with the adventurers at camp
- Pau Ju's Twisted Root visual effect no longer appears on characters' chests but at their feet
- Claymort's sword no longer turns oddly after stepping on a trap during his charge
- Croakook is now centered on its cell again
- Marley no longer remains red after taking damage and immediately dodging
- Fixed animation glitch in the death animation of the Skulkers
- Intimidation animation now plays correctly for the Myrialydra and Myriassark
- Characters are no longer shifted from the center of their cell when bumped directly against a wall
- Cells now have the correct color in Zone 04, Combat 03
- Broken Gear and Mechanical Gauntlet now display correctly
- Health bars for allies in their sheets now display correctly in red
- Loading text no longer spills over the loading bar when loading the village
- XP bars can no longer display only half during the XP distribution phase
- Long passive names are no longer off-center in their tooltips
- Portrait background no longer extends beyond its frame when enlarged in the turn queue
- Health bars now return to normal size after returning from combat in exploration
- Unequipping an item now correctly removes the unequip icon after unequipping
- Card count no longer disappears after some level up
- Camp bubbles no longer briefly disappear before playing their disappearance animation
- Text texture in combat overlays and home titles now displays correctly
- Doors can no longer be blocked while opening during the credits after the end of the shadow
- The sanctuary indicator now disappears correctly after characters have been chosen
- Combat labels are no longer reduced in size in tactical mode
- Monster shadows no longer suddenly disappear at the end of their death animation
- Weapon tooltips can no longer overlap in the inventory
- The Ink logo is visible again at the start of the game
- Reloading Zone 7 after completing the floating cities no longer causes the exploration background to be entirely white
- The "click to continue" text in loading screens now consistently disappears
- Fixed placement of certain elements in the home screen background
- Elioch's Aether Orb visual effect now appears correctly
- The in-hand texture for bone stick, crested sceptre, and ashen stick are now more consistent.
- Bubbles can no longer go off-screen during exploration.
- Visual effects triggered by bosses during exploration no longer appear continuously in the subsequent battle.
- Some tutorial arrows no longer remain displayed until the end of the tutorial.
- The names of Spirits are no longer hidden in their tooltips when they provide too many different bonuses.
- The coin toss result text now consistently appears after the end of the animation.
- Chaining walk and sprint animations will no longer cause swords to be held strangely by the Vazzards.
Skill Descriptions
- Corrected descriptions of several skills that did not display their values correctly
- Corrected the description of the Eggnaw skill
- Energy Vampire now displays its skill description in the NPCS
Enemy Behavior[\h3]:
-
Hostile Guard no longer shuttles back and forth between enemies and allies and no longer remains static without taking action
-
The Hyapinch can no longer evade attacks as intended
[h3]Other
-
Changing weapons now correctly updates weapon tooltips on the character sheet
-
Loading a save just before facing Claymort no longer prevents him from appearing on the escariser
-
Meeting the same enemy Vazzard twice on the same map is no longer possible
-
It is no longer possible to close the settings window while the scenario language is updating
-
Items can now be correctly discarded with filters enabled in the inventory
-
The Noseys seen in exploration are now the ones that are subsequently encountered
-
Fixed an issue with the end-of-combat button that could sometimes be unclickable in certain cases.
Balance Changes
- Battle Aura now increases STR from 3 to 5
- Care now increases DOD from 12 to 15
- Distraction no longer affects allies
- Weak Spot can no longer be missed
- Galvanizing Chant now increases PRE for the entire group from 10 to 12
- Great Warrior now lasts for 6 turns
- Great Pacifist's DOD increased from 50 to 75
- Great Sorcerer now lasts for 5 turns
- Loophole has now a cooldown of two turns instead of one
- Oakraged's bark now grants 5 DEF instead of 3
- Wise defense now gives 4 def in addition of its original effect
- Weakening has undergone several changes: STR from -5 to -12, MP from -1 to -2, MP cost from 1 to 2, SP cost from 1 to 3, and cooldown reduced from 7 to 5 turns
- The Mekacell should now always play first
- The Sentinel can no longer lose AP
- Flaydgard and Flayard in the battle alongside Lua Nu have been replaced by Skorticks
- Crest Crown now provides 5 RDM and 12 PRE instead of 3 RDM and 10 PRE
- The Rifle of Ill Omen now deals physical damage
- Holy Chant is now a common skill
- Elevation is now a rare skill
- Equivalent Exchange now always triggers after the HP loss from Altruism
- Ether Accumulator is now treated as a rare item
- The Wanderer in Zone 6 has had his movement speed reduced from 3 to 2 MP and his max HP increased from 145 to 175
- Revised possible placements against Kortal
- Ergal now always targets the nearest enemy
Other
- Updated the credits
- The wanderer in Zone 6 is now named Aka'Sa
