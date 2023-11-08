Update 1.2.2.2

Minor Changes:
- Game's cursor is now confined to the game window only in Exclusive Fullscreen mode
- Allowed the Royal Rapid Shield to be built in facilities
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash that occurred when opening Pastures in Greenvale Town
- Fixed the color inconsistency of the travel action buttons (Visit, Rob, Fight, etc.)
- Riders now use ammo to deploy (previously, it was bugged to use Energy for deployment)
- Fixed the issue where sometimes sending a ship is back to SilberblumHQ
- Resolved an issue that blocked story progression at the unintended point
- Airships that venture into void zones will be forced to return into the playable area properly (except in some occasions beyond the limits of our system)
- Fixed the issue where Mana weapons' bonus damage from Ship Parts did not apply properly
