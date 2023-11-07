v5-4188 changelog

Fixed a bug where the game could not be accessed due to data congestion caused by network latency

(More testing needed)

Fixed the bug that caused abnormal behavior caused by individual genes in the neural network

Fixed the bug that the item description text was abnormal

For operations with large data traffic, the waiting step prompt UI is added

Raise the total number of points that can be activated for each cultivation stage and each grade of the exercises

Pre-made large-scale dungeon [Secret Realm - Demon Lock Tower] resources

Pre-made World Boss [Blood Demon - Blood Curse] resource