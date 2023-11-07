 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三界 update for 7 November 2023

v5-4188 changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12638399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v5-4188 changelog
Fixed a bug where the game could not be accessed due to data congestion caused by network latency
(More testing needed)
Fixed the bug that caused abnormal behavior caused by individual genes in the neural network
Fixed the bug that the item description text was abnormal

For operations with large data traffic, the waiting step prompt UI is added

Raise the total number of points that can be activated for each cultivation stage and each grade of the exercises
Pre-made large-scale dungeon [Secret Realm - Demon Lock Tower] resources
Pre-made World Boss [Blood Demon - Blood Curse] resource

Changed files in this update

Depot 2442961 Depot 2442961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link