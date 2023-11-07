- Distant grabbing of studio equipment (brushes, palette, easel and stand grips) is now a setting that's disabled by default. You can enable it again from Settings > Controllers.
- Fixed 3D model export being blank and 10m under the origin.
- Fixed brush disappearing when grabbing someone else's brush and then repositioning an easel or a stand.
- Autosave doesn't happen while painting.
Vermillion update for 7 November 2023
Grab distant objects is now a setting, plus some fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
