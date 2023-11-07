0.2B54 Update

Game Content Update :
- Added health kit textures.
- Disable the movement function briefly after the player's death.
- Hide the version number below after the game starts.
- The golden block has been changed to increase gold instead of health.
- Added icons for the app.
Game engine updates:
- Added map number four vertex shader to draw items in the game map.
- Adjust the depth of the first layer of the map.
- The Draw module removes unused instanced transform members.
- Added the function of stopping all audio in the audio module.
- The audio base class is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
- The health component of the item module has increased the death status.
- The map vertex shader removes multiple unused variables.
- Map vertex shader adjusts the position of the uniform variable.
- The event vertex shader adds three unified variables to store event textures.
- The event vertex shader selects the texture based on the event uniform variable.
- The Draw Module Event Check function is moved out of the collision detection to the main function.
- The drawing module has a function for updating the map uniform variable independently from the reload map function.
- Draw the module to remove the blocking delay function.
- The map base class is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
- Add macro control to the information output of the rendering module.
- Map module: Remove the extension world enablement marker and set the function.
- The item module rewrites the component base class.
- The player vertex shader removes unused color inputs.
- Draw module to increase the display of healing items on the map.
- Map vertex shader adds a macro for texture offset.
- Event shader adds a size setting to the output event texture.
- The random module map generation interface unbinds the texture and the event.
- The three defined event textures are moved to the event vertex shader for painting.
- Game Clip Shader adds transparent color output option.
- Multiple code details improvements.
- The input module adds the output of macro control mouse coordinates.
- The map module removes the parameter-free version of the map generation function.
- The item module health and gold components are now inherited from the component base class.
- Event module map replacement event is changed to automatically execute the event by checking the coordinates.
- The event module adds the event class triggered by coordinates.
- The enclosure adds a replication interface to replicate all data.
- Add a key event structure to the input module.
- The input module replaces the key unit with the key event struct.
- Enter the module registration button function to return the number of the button.
- The drawing module fixed the problem that the number of health textures was displayed abnormally.
- Draw module font drawing efficiency improvement.
