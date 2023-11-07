 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanxl update for 7 November 2023

0.2B54 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12638118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Content Update :

  1. Added health kit textures.
  2. Disable the movement function briefly after the player's death.
  3. Hide the version number below after the game starts.
  4. The golden block has been changed to increase gold instead of health.
  5. Added icons for the app.

Game engine updates:

  1. Added map number four vertex shader to draw items in the game map.
  2. Adjust the depth of the first layer of the map.
  3. The Draw module removes unused instanced transform members.
  4. Added the function of stopping all audio in the audio module.
  5. The audio base class is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
  6. The health component of the item module has increased the death status.
  7. The map vertex shader removes multiple unused variables.
  8. Map vertex shader adjusts the position of the uniform variable.
  9. The event vertex shader adds three unified variables to store event textures.
  10. The event vertex shader selects the texture based on the event uniform variable.
  11. The Draw Module Event Check function is moved out of the collision detection to the main function.
  12. The drawing module has a function for updating the map uniform variable independently from the reload map function.
  13. Draw the module to remove the blocking delay function.
  14. The map base class is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
  15. Add macro control to the information output of the rendering module.
  16. Map module: Remove the extension world enablement marker and set the function.
  17. The item module rewrites the component base class.
  18. The player vertex shader removes unused color inputs.
  19. Draw module to increase the display of healing items on the map.
  20. Map vertex shader adds a macro for texture offset.
  21. Event shader adds a size setting to the output event texture.
  22. The random module map generation interface unbinds the texture and the event.
  23. The three defined event textures are moved to the event vertex shader for painting.
  24. Game Clip Shader adds transparent color output option.
  25. Multiple code details improvements.
  26. The input module adds the output of macro control mouse coordinates.
  27. The map module removes the parameter-free version of the map generation function.
  28. The item module health and gold components are now inherited from the component base class.
  29. Event module map replacement event is changed to automatically execute the event by checking the coordinates.
  30. The event module adds the event class triggered by coordinates.
  31. The enclosure adds a replication interface to replicate all data.
  32. Add a key event structure to the input module.
  33. The input module replaces the key unit with the key event struct.
  34. Enter the module registration button function to return the number of the button.
  35. The drawing module fixed the problem that the number of health textures was displayed abnormally.
  36. Draw module font drawing efficiency improvement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1929531 Depot 1929531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link