Fellowship Game Update 0.1.0

Hey everyone,

The 0.1.0 update for Fellowship is here, and it brings a bunch of improvements and new features that we hope you'll enjoy. Check out what's new and what's been fixed below.

What's New?

We've added support for wide monitors.

Controller support has been improved.

There's a new status effect resistance attribute for mini bosses (50%) and bosses (100%).

“Release Lancer” quest is now delayed until first mini-boss encounter.

Booster items have been removed; introducing altars with buffs and other effects instead.

The world map UI has been updated. It now shows more info about the selected region, available quests, and allows for difficulty selection (more difficulties coming soon).

7 New synergies have been added.

Archer's Piercing Arrows synergy has been changed from passive to active.

All heroes now have new sound effects.

Enemy Changes

We've rebalanced mob spawning across all levels.

Lava fly and lava fly slime are now twice as big.

Elementals have had their speed decreased slightly.

Bug Fixes

General bug fixes throughout the game.

Fixed an issue with not enough mobs spawning.

Corrected a bug where characters were taking damage when they shouldn't be.

Disabled collision for breakable map objects.

Objective markers are now removed at the end of a match.

We've fixed the anchor for the kill counter and formation UI in the HUD.

No more items or characters spawning inside lava pools.

Added position validation for spawning environment actors.

Lava pools collision layers have been fixed.

Fixed the flame thrower getting stuck.

Resolved controller issues in the settings UI.

Fixed workshop layout problems for non-standard resolutions.

We're committed to making Fellowship the best game it can be, and this update is part of that process. Thanks for your support, and we hope you enjoy the new version!