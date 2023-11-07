Surprise Update on 11/7!

Share · View all patches · Build 12637822 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 12:33:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone!

We've prepared a surprise update to celebrate Bullet Heaven Festival!

Below, we'll provide detailed information about the update. :D

● Update Version: 0.5.0

Two new avatars have been added to Dodo's hacking tool shop.





1. Angel

Periodically strikes random targets with heavenly lightning.

Heavenly lightning inflicts instant elemental damage on the target.



2. Demon

Periodically emits black darkness.

Black darkness inflicts continuous elemental damage on enemies.



2) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game lagged when changing hacking tools.

Fixed the issue where some achievements couldn't be completed when selecting the 'Warrior Tribe' upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the health of the Skull avatar dropped into negative values.

Fixed an issue where sound settings were not applied to some SFX.

We always appreciate our X Invader players. :)

Enjoy your gameplay!

If you encounter any issues with running the game after the update,

please perform a file integrity check.

■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:

https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Thank you.