V1.52 Free Cam Update + UI & QoL Fixes

Build 12637816 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 09:09:16 UTC

[UI]

Character Indicator's Icons are now rendering on the correct layer and won't clip terrain.

The Options Menu has been updated with new camera options and has been cleaned up visually.

New Options include Camera Movement and Rotational Speed Sliders as well as Toggles to invert Camera Rotations. Team Controller UI shows the correct text for the new Camera Controls.

The Game Guide screen has been cleaned up and updated with new control info.

[Cameras]

The Free Look Camera has been added and is now the Default Camera.

The last Camera the User selected is saved between Matches.

[Controls]

The Free Look Camera introduced the need for new controls!

WASD (and Arrow) keys control Movement Forward, Backward, and Strafing

Space & Shift keys control Movement Up and Down

R & F keys control Vertical Rotation

Q & E keys control Horizontal Rotation

Moving the Mouse while Holding RMB will look around the Map.

Clicking RMB will focus the camera on the Map Tile under the Mouse.

Rotations can be inverted in the Options Menu.

[Gameplay]

Reflect was not working with projectiles. This has been fixed.

