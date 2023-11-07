 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 7 November 2023

Hotfix 0.12.23

Last edited by Wendy

➡️ Changes
  • Dying will now transfer the velocity you had before death into the ragdoll -- if you die while ziplining or jumping off a cliff, it will now send you flying!
  • Added ragdoll VFX/SFX when parts of the ragdoll hit the environment
  • Updated New Bedstone fish market shop stock
  • Added a sign to the Nom Nom sushi shop
  • Reduced the discover map radius from 150 -> 100 units to account for new fog of war compression changes
  • Adjusted post process and lighting in main menu
  • Adjusted sizing of UI elements in main menu to fit desktop monitors better
  • Updated Bottle/Race minigame UI
  • Renamed developer-name gathering zones to real in-game locations
  • Added VFX to sprinting minigame checkpoints
  • Noon lighting has less yellow tint

🎷 Audio Changes

  • Added an all-new night time rank 2 heat shopkeeping track
  • Added an all-new piano track to Airstrafer lobby in prologue
  • Island music changed to exploration music instead of Lowland music
  • Reduced volume of Lowland music track
  • Updated highest heat "Rush" shopkeeping music to feature natural instruments
  • Added music to Bottle/Sprinting minigames
  • Reduced food eat/drink SFX volume
  • Fixed some music not playing properly in the prologue level

⚙️ Optimizations

  • Increased compression on fog of war texture, which looks worse but frees up ~100MB of RAM
  • Reduced accuracy of spawning visibility where it doesn't affect gameplay but frees up ~100MB of RAM
  • Fixed case where some items would save when they don't need to be saved
🛠️ General Fixes
  • Fixed several disconnect to menu cases
  • Fixed margin between inventory slots and disposal button being too small
  • Fixed broken dialogue option for Snowville seed shop
  • Fixed null conversation reference for Snowville watch shop
  • Fixed broken NPC catfish shop in New Bedstone fish market
  • Fixed Oak trees culling too early (most noticeably in Bellstalker Mountain)
  • Fixed ragdolls going through surfaces at incredibly high speeds
  • Fixed floating light on directional sign prefab used in Kazai Castle region
  • Added another dialogue option for Barnaby's quest where you can turn in the Rocket Booster itself as a backup if the recipe check isn't working
  • Fixed zipline remaining attached to player if player dies on a zipline
  • Fixed whistling stone texture moving in worldspace

