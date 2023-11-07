Hotfix 0.12.23

➡️ Changes
- Dying will now transfer the velocity you had before death into the ragdoll -- if you die while ziplining or jumping off a cliff, it will now send you flying!
- Added ragdoll VFX/SFX when parts of the ragdoll hit the environment
- Updated New Bedstone fish market shop stock
- Added a sign to the Nom Nom sushi shop
- Reduced the discover map radius from 150 -> 100 units to account for new fog of war compression changes
- Adjusted post process and lighting in main menu
- Adjusted sizing of UI elements in main menu to fit desktop monitors better
- Updated Bottle/Race minigame UI
- Renamed developer-name gathering zones to real in-game locations
- Added VFX to sprinting minigame checkpoints
- Noon lighting has less yellow tint
🎷 Audio Changes
- Added an all-new night time rank 2 heat shopkeeping track
- Added an all-new piano track to Airstrafer lobby in prologue
- Island music changed to exploration music instead of Lowland music
- Reduced volume of Lowland music track
- Updated highest heat "Rush" shopkeeping music to feature natural instruments
- Added music to Bottle/Sprinting minigames
- Reduced food eat/drink SFX volume
- Fixed some music not playing properly in the prologue level
⚙️ Optimizations
- Increased compression on fog of war texture, which looks worse but frees up ~100MB of RAM
- Reduced accuracy of spawning visibility where it doesn't affect gameplay but frees up ~100MB of RAM
- Fixed case where some items would save when they don't need to be saved
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed several disconnect to menu cases
- Fixed margin between inventory slots and disposal button being too small
- Fixed broken dialogue option for Snowville seed shop
- Fixed null conversation reference for Snowville watch shop
- Fixed broken NPC catfish shop in New Bedstone fish market
- Fixed Oak trees culling too early (most noticeably in Bellstalker Mountain)
- Fixed ragdolls going through surfaces at incredibly high speeds
- Fixed floating light on directional sign prefab used in Kazai Castle region
- Added another dialogue option for Barnaby's quest where you can turn in the Rocket Booster itself as a backup if the recipe check isn't working
- Fixed zipline remaining attached to player if player dies on a zipline
- Fixed whistling stone texture moving in worldspace
