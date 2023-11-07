Wardrobe Update

Bigs changes :
- The wardrobe now contain a little light.
- The wardrobe not completely close, leaving a little slit where the player can see a part of the room.
- The monstre turning the light red can't kill during the corridor monster is in the room(the timer befause killing was paused until the end of the attack).
Fixing bugs :
-
The light turn slightly red when monster appear, the players with this problem didn't notice his apparition.
When the monster turning the light red appear, the light can't stop on yellow if the player don't look at the monster.
-
The bug allowing the player to stuck in the wardrobe's door to see all the room during a corridor monster's attack is now fixed.
-
The unicorns now have a cooldown of 0.1 seconde. This cooldown was set up to avoid autoclickers to spawn too much unicorns.
Changed files in this update