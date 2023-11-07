 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sleepless Night update for 7 November 2023

Wardrobe Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12637652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bigs changes :

  • The wardrobe now contain a little light.
  • The wardrobe not completely close, leaving a little slit where the player can see a part of the room.
  • The monstre turning the light red can't kill during the corridor monster is in the room(the timer befause killing was paused until the end of the attack).

Fixing bugs :

  • The light turn slightly red when monster appear, the players with this problem didn't notice his apparition.

    When the monster turning the light red appear, the light can't stop on yellow if the player don't look at the monster.

  • The bug allowing the player to stuck in the wardrobe's door to see all the room during a corridor monster's attack is now fixed.
  • The unicorns now have a cooldown of 0.1 seconde. This cooldown was set up to avoid autoclickers to spawn too much unicorns.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2582501 Depot 2582501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link