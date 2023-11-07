Nov. 9 Scheduled Maintenance

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GreetingGreetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Nov. 9 (Thu)

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

**Nov. 9 (Thu) Scheduled Maintenance

Maintenance Schedule**

: Nov. 9 (Thu) 2023, 8:00 - 15:00 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

Improvements and Other Changes

The ‘Blessed One’ buff obtained from the Altar of Blessing event will be improved so that it does not disappear in boss zones.

The brightness level and rotation speed for the ‘Silver Oath Whirlwind Skin’ skill skin will be changed.

Zodiac Pass 6 will be added Void Rift 6 will begin

3. To Note

■ The maintenance schedule may be subject to change.

■ Please log out of the game in a safe zone as gameplay will be unavailable during maintenance.

■ Guest accounts may be lost if you uninstall and reinstall the game.

■ Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, and Chaos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

We hope the information above will help you avoid any inconvenience.

Thank you.