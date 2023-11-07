We're testing out the visual aspect of the Tornado and Dust on Sidewinder Spin. Physics effects to come later after R&D.
MotorCubs RC update for 7 November 2023
Windows Build 608 - Tornado and Dust on Sidewinder Spin
Patchnotes via Steam Community
