MotorCubs RC update for 7 November 2023

Windows Build 608 - Tornado and Dust on Sidewinder Spin

Build 608 - Tornado and Dust on Sidewinder Spin

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're testing out the visual aspect of the Tornado and Dust on Sidewinder Spin. Physics effects to come later after R&D.

