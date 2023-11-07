 Skip to content

Dungeon Dungeon! update for 7 November 2023

Major Update: Community Update #1 V0.20

Major Update: Community Update #1 V0.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

New companion “Glenda” is now available to be unlocked!
Added 1 new map for each existing faction
  • Fallen Keep of Solitude_Balcony
  • Lost Realm of Dwarfs_The Watch
  • The Grand Catacomb_ Torture Room
  • Daror's Forbidden Temple_Audience Chamber

Added 2 enemy types
  • "Canon" in Lost Realm of Dwarfs
  • "Spirit Fairy" in Daror's Forbidden Temple
Completely overhauled facility “Training Field”
Added 1 new item
  • Scroll of Falling Boulder
Added 4 new equipment pieces
  • Daring Dasher
  • Frozen Ring of Betha
  • Varo's Coronet
  • Healer's Embrace
Added 3 new passives
  • Bulwark
  • Stun Restoration
  • Boulder Augmentation
Added 2 new skills
  • Fire Cleave
  • Occult Tether

Added new skill upgrades for some of the skills and Ults

Added 1 new unlock for each companion

Visual:

  • Visual updates on some of the enemies
  • Visual updates on UI
  • Visual updates on some of the maps
  • Added localized images in tutorials and guide

Changes:

  • Slightly increased the CD of all enemies
  • Adjusted some of the skill and Ult upgrades
  • Other balancing adjustments

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where some of the skill upgrades will not take effect until entering next turn
  • Fixed a bug where HP from equipment would not apply to unit’s current HP when combat starts
  • Fixed a bug where skill upgrade “Limit Break” of skill “Double Edged Sword” sometimes would not trigger properly
  • Fixed a bug where companion Lv not updated in the info panel until entering next level after leveling up

