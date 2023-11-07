Major Update: Community Update #1 V0.20

New Content:
New companion “Glenda” is now available to be unlocked!
Added 1 new map for each existing faction
- Fallen Keep of Solitude_Balcony
- Lost Realm of Dwarfs_The Watch
- The Grand Catacomb_ Torture Room
- Daror's Forbidden Temple_Audience Chamber
Added 2 enemy types
- "Canon" in Lost Realm of Dwarfs
- "Spirit Fairy" in Daror's Forbidden Temple
Completely overhauled facility “Training Field”
Added 1 new item
- Scroll of Falling Boulder
Added 4 new equipment pieces
- Daring Dasher
- Frozen Ring of Betha
- Varo's Coronet
- Healer's Embrace
Added 3 new passives
- Bulwark
- Stun Restoration
- Boulder Augmentation
Added 2 new skills
- Fire Cleave
- Occult Tether
Added new skill upgrades for some of the skills and Ults
Added 1 new unlock for each companion
Visual:
- Visual updates on some of the enemies
- Visual updates on UI
- Visual updates on some of the maps
- Added localized images in tutorials and guide
Changes:
- Slightly increased the CD of all enemies
- Adjusted some of the skill and Ult upgrades
- Other balancing adjustments
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where some of the skill upgrades will not take effect until entering next turn
- Fixed a bug where HP from equipment would not apply to unit’s current HP when combat starts
- Fixed a bug where skill upgrade “Limit Break” of skill “Double Edged Sword” sometimes would not trigger properly
- Fixed a bug where companion Lv not updated in the info panel until entering next level after leveling up
