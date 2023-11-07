Hydrofoil Generation is OUT NOW!

It is time to test your skills in Hydrofoil Generation, now available in its full version with official SailGP content!

It’s been a long journey, and we are grateful for all the support we received and the precious feedback gathered while in Early Access.

Thanks you all, Hydrofoil Generation is the challenge you were waiting for.

ABOUT HYDROFOIL GENERATION

Hydrofoil Generation puts you in the driving seat of state-of-the-art hydrofoils, including the high-tech, high-speed F50s used in SailGP, modelled with unprecedented accuracy to replicate the exhilarating experience of ‘flying’ over the water at speeds of nearly 100 kmph. Take control of your boat and fine-tune the sailing mechanics of your foils to reduce drag and increase your speed. Customise your craft to overcome the demands of the changing winds, sea conditions and currents as you compete against up to 10 opponents in thrilling multiplayer racers in exciting locations such as Bermuda and Chicago. Thanks to Hydrofoil Generation’s demanding and realistic simulator mechanics, the fine line between speed and capsizing is a continual threat and will not only push your sailing skills but your boat to the very limit.

SPECIAL OFFER

For a very limited time, Hydrofoil Generation is now available on Steam with a 20% OFF!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1448820/Hydrofoil_Generation/

Now let’s raise the sail, the tides are yours to master!