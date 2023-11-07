 Skip to content

后汉稽异录 - Obscure Chronicle of Dynasty update for 7 November 2023

《后汉稽异录》V0.977、V0.978、V0.979小型更新

Build 12637246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【平衡】调整了不同难度下部分关卡的通关条件。
【修正】【本地化】修正了繁体中文版部分剧情错乱的错误。
【修正】修正了部分错字。

Changed files in this update

