【平衡】调整了不同难度下部分关卡的通关条件。
【修正】【本地化】修正了繁体中文版部分剧情错乱的错误。
【修正】修正了部分错字。
后汉稽异录 - Obscure Chronicle of Dynasty update for 7 November 2023
《后汉稽异录》V0.977、V0.978、V0.979小型更新
Patchnotes via Steam Community
【平衡】调整了不同难度下部分关卡的通关条件。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2010901 Depot 2010901
- Loading history…
Depot 2010902 Depot 2010902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update