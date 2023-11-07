Spooky Season Hotfix 9-10 Patch Notes

Spooky Season Hotfix 9 Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where, in certain cases, your Custom Mode modifier selections would be ignored and reset by the game.
- Fixed several Event typos.
- Fixed an issue where the Necromancy perk (obtained in a Graveyard Event) would not trigger.
- Clarified the text on the Thieves' Tools consumable.
- Fixed an exploit where items still 'remembered' who was wearing them, which allowed for item duplication of the Star Crown.
- Fixed an issue where Fritz's skill dealt no damage.
- Added several safeguards and fixes for the issue where Mecha Golem could stay in Stasis despite all Conduits having died.
- Fixed a variety of issues with the Run History. Existing runs may still not display entirely correctly, but future runs should be sorted by date, include correct totals of Star Points and Gold, display all selected Perks correctly, identify your Rival, and show the number of losses. Expect more progress on the Run History soon!
- It is no longer possible to Invest in the Training Yard - this failed as of the latest build, but shouldn't be allowed either way as it could give Training Yard runs an advantage.
Spooky Season Hotfix 10 Patch Notes:
- Fixed every in-game button having dead space around it since the October update that was unclickable (had to click a little inside the center of the edge)
- Fixed EVERY BUG RELATED TO HATS. Including units sometimes not having their hat, or having hats they don't have equipped, or everyone having the same hat.
- Built a brand-new Cosmetics panel replacing the old hats & skins selection panel. The new Hats panel lets you preview hats on Units even if you don't own them, allows you to choose a Random hat (which re-selects each game launch!), and makes it much easier to equip the same hat to multiple units as there is now the concept of a "Selected Hat" and a "Selected Unit". You can change Units without changing the Selected Hat, so applying the same Hat to multiple units is just a couple clicks per Unit now instead of needing to re-click through the big list of hats. Enjoy!
- Fixed an issue where Bosses would be substantially more difficult (having the Legend trait on top of the Boss Heart) when Fast Mode was disabled.
- Nerfed Adalon: Maximum Mana now 125 (was 100).
- Fixed some additional issues where Star Crowns or Merchant's Swords would disappear when upgraded in certain cases.
- Cleaned up some visual spacing on Game Modifier options.
- Fixed an issue where Rarity restrictions would apply to Vault rewards, causing the Vault of Chaos to sometimes grant lower rarity Units than expected.
- Added additional safeguards to try and fix the issue where the Unit Store won't reappear on entering a new Act.
- Fixed an issue where, in some cases, Adalon's attacks would miss foes.
- Fixed an issue where Morello's casts would not activate the bonus effect of applying to an ally.
Changed files in this update