Mini Continental Saga update for 7 November 2023

Nov. 7 Update Information. Camera and UI Update!!

Nov. 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update improves the UI, increases the number of settings and improves the usability of the camera!
We have added tooltip explanations to the settings screen so it is easier to understand!

These feedback has been very helpful in making this game better! Thank you!
We can't say we've incorporated all the feedback yet, so we will continue to make improvements.
If you have any feedback, we would appreciate it if you could let us know what you think via the community hub, etc!

Details

  • Forest Spirits and Bears, etc. are not to be antagonized.
  • so that the King Of Spirit's events are not overwritten.
  • Keep Cards large while selecting a card target.
  • Show pad buttons (keys) corresponding to the buttons in each UI.
  • Show which buttons can be used in the preferences screen there.
  • Adjust the height of the camera when it is moved.
  • Graduated camera zoom.
  • Fixed a problem with the cursor transition in the Card edit screen.
  • Fixed a problem with the cursor transition in the menu.
  • UI size can now be resized.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2514951 Depot 2514951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2514953 Depot 2514953
  • Loading history…
