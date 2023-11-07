Hotfix v1.3

Hi
The bug in the Gift item that caused the game to crash has been fixed. The item should work properly now (I hope 🙏). So, I've put the item back into the game. If anyone has found any bugs related to the Gift item or any other issues, please feel free to tell me about them. I hope you're enjoying the game!
Big Fixes:
-
Fix the bug where the Gift item caused the game to crash.
-
Fix the bug where, when Sir Mace (the knight with a morning star), gets frozen while attacking, his morning star keeps moving across the room.
Changed files in this update