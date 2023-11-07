 Skip to content

Cursorblade update for 7 November 2023

Hotfix v1.3

Build 12636978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi

The bug in the Gift item that caused the game to crash has been fixed. The item should work properly now (I hope 🙏). So, I've put the item back into the game. If anyone has found any bugs related to the Gift item or any other issues, please feel free to tell me about them. I hope you're enjoying the game!

Big Fixes:

  • Fix the bug where the Gift item caused the game to crash.

  • Fix the bug where, when Sir Mace (the knight with a morning star), gets frozen while attacking, his morning star keeps moving across the room.

