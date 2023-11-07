Update 0.8.1

This update aims to improve the foundation of the game with core improvements like 4x faster movement handling for snappier controls, Module Levels, lots of bugfixes.

Additions:

Module Levels add and Meteor items added to upgrade module level at the Upgrade Dock.

Increasing a module's level increases the stats it gives, like weapons and armor in ground-based MMOs.

+1 Ships and Modules can now be used to as plus upgrade items. +1 items give +5 points toward the next plus, whereas +1 Stones give +10.

Runes can now be removed from Ships and Modules at the Upgrade Dock. There is a chance to Salvage the rune when pulling it from the socket.

Auto Stack button added to the bank to stack items from your inventory into the bank if that type of item already exists in the bank.

Zirconium and Neodymium are now obtainable.

Rates have been improved for most drops, chance of legendary ships/modules lowered slightly.

3rd and 4th Bosses made quite a bit harder.

Movement Lag Improvement:

Movement should be smoother.

The server runs the movement handling code 4x faster than before.

This should help make the ship more responsive, possibly making it playable for people that had slightly too bad of latency before.

A Ping readout added as part of the FPS Counter so you can more easily see if your issue is high ping or something else.

Fixes:

Server performance improved and tools added to locate additional room for performance improvement.

Bug where dropped items weren't being properly deleted fixed.

Bug where upgrading a ship sometimes left it the same level fixed.

But where upgrading a ship sometimes made the ship stop moving. (If you had changed maps since relogging.)

But where crystals would build off out of bounds fixed.

Runes not dropping fixed.

A lot of behind the scenes improvements were made to ensure the server's performance doesn't degrade over time.

Additional tools to isolate performance issues on the server have been added, as well as new config options for tuning server performance. (How many projectiles should be kept in the recycling pool for example.)