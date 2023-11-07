Three New Dungeons! (Version 1.2.1.0)

There are three new dungeon missions for Stone Chamber Of Eyes, including:

Training Mode (a tutorial stage)

Lava Chasms (platforming over seas of lava while avoiding sniper beams and shooting down monsters)

Soul Spirit Hallways (my favourite -- a spooky dark interior map full of demons)

There are many other quality of life changes and bug fixes, including:

Ability fixing and tweaking (i.e. Adding more inviniciblity frames for the Safety Teleporter so you are less likely to get quickly killed after being teleported to "safety" after a fall)

Save game update (better readability for achievements left to unlock)

Pasqualdo Central Bank can now accept player defined withdraws and deposits (not just the entire inventory lol)

More information in the tutorial section and on hints in the loading screens (due to feedback about some of the mechanics not being clear!)

All save data will be deleted on the first time you load this version of the game. All previous save files are incompatible with the new saving system being used and so must be formatted. I apologize if there is anybody who has invested time into their save, but this is the last time this will need to happen! From here on the save game structures are final!

HAVE FUN and LEAVE A REVIEW! I read them all!

Jackson (Slightly Esoteric Studios)