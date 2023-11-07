 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BioFusion Playtest update for 7 November 2023

BioFusion Multiplayer Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12636848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BioFusion Multiplayer Patch Notes

Version 0.4.2.1 - Hotfix - 11/7/2023

  • Judder is less now due to rigidbody interpolation on player character.*

  • Allowed Asia and EU servers

    • community requested features

Changed files in this update

Depot 2434251 Depot 2434251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link