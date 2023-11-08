Concealed is Out Now!

It’s finally time! Concealed, our horror visual novel game, is out right now!

The game launches with 10% off, pricing at 12.99 USD. We appreciate your support and hope you enjoy the fantastic world of Concealed.

Crossover

Concealed is a part of comic series "Parallel", and now it has an in-game crossover with its predecessor, Ghost in the Pool. We also provide a bundle of these 2 games. If you already have Ghost in the Pool, you will enjoy an extra 10% off to buy Concealed.



Music by Masters

We are honored to have AKIRA YAMAOKA as our game's music composer, who created amazing OP and ED for our game, and Ami Nakazato who shared her wonderful singing. We hope through the premium music production, players could enjoy an unique music experience from the game.



Features

Distinctive art in traditional white-black comic style, with image terror and psychological terror.

Abundant plots with 7 chapters, over 300k words, and 20+ hours gameplay time.

Multiple endings led by players' choices

Diverse gameplay, 20+ characters, dozens of scenarios, and lots of choices.

Crossover with Ghost in the Pool. Ya Ru will appear again.

Concealed will launch with Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and English. We are also considering Korean and Japanese, and will do our best to plan the localization.



We cannot wait any longer to let you enjoy the game. Don't forget to wishlist!



Follow us

Twitter：CASCHAGAMES、Neverland Entertainment

YOUTUBE：CASCHAGAMES、Neverland_Entmt

INSTAGRAM：CASCHAGAMES

FACEBOOK：CASCHAGAMES