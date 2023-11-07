1.15.6.1 patch

Interface
- [noparse][TextBox] Add visual when sliding number.[/noparse]
Node
- [noparse][Number] Slider: add an option to clamp the value to the range.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cache] Clearing cache now enables all nodes in the cache group.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cache] Node can now only be in one cache group.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Improve the anchor selector button.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Scale now snappable to the grid.[/noparse]
Bug
- [noparse][Array loop] Fix output junction detached from the node once group IO is rearranged.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix brush at a negative position not registering.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cache Array] Fix node cache disabled result.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX trail] Fix crash when reading negative path position.[/noparse]
- Fix duplicating node with array value break output.
- Fix color quick select shows up underneath the dialog box.
- Fix crash when opening animation setting and scaler from the menu panel.
Changed depots in beta branch