Pixel Composer update for 7 November 2023

1.15.6.1 patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Interface

  • [noparse][TextBox] Add visual when sliding number.[/noparse]

Node

  • [noparse][Number] Slider: add an option to clamp the value to the range.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Cache] Clearing cache now enables all nodes in the cache group.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Cache] Node can now only be in one cache group.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Transform] Improve the anchor selector button.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Transform] Scale now snappable to the grid.[/noparse]

Bug

  • [noparse][Array loop] Fix output junction detached from the node once group IO is rearranged.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Fix brush at a negative position not registering.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Cache Array] Fix node cache disabled result.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][VFX trail] Fix crash when reading negative path position.[/noparse]
  • Fix duplicating node with array value break output.
  • Fix color quick select shows up underneath the dialog box.
  • Fix crash when opening animation setting and scaler from the menu panel.

